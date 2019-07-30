Jon-Jon Smuts primed to perform for Glasgow Giants

PREMIUM

Warriors batsman Jon-Jon Smuts believes the introduction of young cricketers to the rigours of international cricket like the Euro T20 Slam can only bode well as they look to forge a career in the sport.



Smuts was speaking on Tuesday as he put in final preparations ahead of the inaugural Euro T20 Slam scheduled to get underway at the end of August. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.