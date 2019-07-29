Still much work ahead after win, says Pirates coach

Milutin Sredojevic was unhappy with many aspects of his team’s game despite their beating Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 in the Carling Black Label Cup at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, the Orlando Pirates coach said.



Goals from Augustine Mulenga and Thembinkosi Lorch in the first half saw the Buccaneers emerge victorious in the opening Soweto Derby of the new season...

