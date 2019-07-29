Samoa coach Steve Jackson in pole position for Southern Kings job

New Zealander Steve Jackson has emerged as the favourite to be crowned new Isuzu Southern Kings head coach after another frontrunner Rory Duncan pulled out of the contest.



Duncan’s reported withdrawal means Jackson and former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers are the only remaining candidates from an original shortlist of four for the PRO14 coaching post...

