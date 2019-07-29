Cricket won’t be the same once the first ball is bowled in the first men’s Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday.

There will be names and numbers on the backs of the players’ shirts‚ and at stake — along with the Ashes — will be points in the World Test Championship (WTC)‚ which the International Cricket Council (ICC) launched on Monday.

Every series of two or more matches will be worth 120 points‚ and the results weighted accordingly.

Winning a Test in a two-match rubber will earn 60 points. A draw buys 20 points and a tie 30.

In five-Test affairs like the Ashes‚ winning banks 24 points‚ drawing eight and tieing 12.