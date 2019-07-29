Orlando Pirates waiting on medical report for sidelined Brilliant Khuzwayo

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic says the club are waiting for a medical clearance before goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo can get back to action again.

Khuzwayo, 29, is yet to make an official appearance for Pirates since joining from Kaizer Chiefs ahead of last season, as he continues to battle against a devastating ankle injury.

“I have high respect for Brilliant Khuzwayo , he is a wonderful person and a top goalkeeper,” said Sredojevic after the Carling Black Label Cup victory over Chiefs at the weekend.

“It is something beyond my authority. Medical people are coming and giving advice and we cannot go beyond that.

“It’s something that we very much still want . . . for the clearance to be in order and have him in full competition and games. With all his football qualities he deserves to there.

“But it is the precautionary measures from the medical team that have stopped him from being part of the team.”

Khuzwayo was not part of Pirates’ squad at FNB Stadium on Saturday due to the injury.