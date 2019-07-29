Orlando Pirates coach Sredojevic recognises Chabalala's heart

There’s something that fascinates the Orlando Pirates fans about Justice Chabalala that perhaps coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic does not see.

Sredojevic did not play the 27-year-old towering tough-tackling Giyani-born defender at all last season.

Nyasha Munetsi‚ who has since left for French club Reims‚ was the preferred choice to partner captain Happy Jele in the heart of the Bucs central defence in the first round of last season.

Alfred Ndengane arrived in January and Chabalala found himself further down the perking order.

Ndengane has played 23 matches in all competitions in the seven months he has been at Pirates while Chabalala managed just 22 since 2016.