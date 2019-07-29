Nelson Mandela Bay golfer Kyle de Beer takes Border Match Play title
Port Elizabeth golfer Kyle de Beer continued his rise up the ladder when he claimed his first Border Stroke Play Championships in East London at the weekend.
De Beer, 21, was in imperious form as he closed the door on the chasing duo of Jayden Schaper and Dean Martin, finishing seven shots ahead of the pair, who tied for second place after three rounds. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.