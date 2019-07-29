Nelson Mandela Bay golfer Kyle de Beer takes Border Match Play title

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth golfer Kyle de Beer continued his rise up the ladder when he claimed his first Border Stroke Play Championships in East London at the weekend.



De Beer, 21, was in imperious form as he closed the door on the chasing duo of Jayden Schaper and Dean Martin, finishing seven shots ahead of the pair, who tied for second place after three rounds. ..

