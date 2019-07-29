Jaguares tear strip off EP Elephants
Argentina’s next generation of rising Super Rugby and Test stars handed out a brutal lesson to Eastern Province’s Elephants when they romped to a 54-15 Currie Cup First Division win on Saturday.
The writing was on the wall from as early as the fifth minute when the energetic South American visitors crossed for the first of eight tries at Kwazakhele’s Wolfson Stadium...
