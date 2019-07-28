Western Province have backs to wall after Lions defeat

Western Province coach John Dobson admitted his side have their backs to the wall to make the Currie Cup semi-finals after stumbling to their second loss in three outings on Saturday.

“We have dropped two games. This was a match we had to win and so we are under massive pressure now," said Dobson after the match.

“At halftime we spoke about avoiding the game descending into complete chaos because the Lions have players who thrive on that.

“But we lost our shape completely‚ especially the kicking game. When we were down to 14 men‚ we kicked a contestable straight down the middle of the field‚ which is almost undefendable.