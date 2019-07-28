Lehlohonolo Fothoane scored a late goal as Lesotho inflicted a 3-2 defeat on depleted South Africa in the first leg of their African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier at a packed Setsoto Stadium in Maseru on Sunday.

It was a historic moment for the Mountain Kingdom‚ who claimed a first win over Bafana Bafana in nine attempts – and 24 years of trying – as a late goal sealed victory to the delight of fans.

Purists might not recognise the hastily pulled together South Africa squad as a full national team‚ but the match was played for official caps and is recognised as an international by Fifa‚ which means there will finally be a notch in the ‘w’ column for Lesotho in the history books.

South Africa coach David Notoane had his squad decimated by withdrawal and injury‚ meaning he selected five new caps in goalkeeper Bongani Mpandle‚ defender Thabo Moloi‚ midfielder Shadrack Kobedi‚ winger Zama Rambuwane and forward Siboniso Conco.