Itumeleng Khune is expected to make a return to action between the posts for Kaizer Chiefs within a month‚ Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp has said.

Bafana Bafana No 1 Khune has been out injured since needing shoulder surgery in December last year.

Middendorp said‚ after his team’s 2-0 Carling Black Label Cup preseason defeat against Orlando Pirates on Saturday at FNB Stadium‚ that his medical team have informed him the goalkeeper will make a return next month.

“We have been very clear‚ and the medical side confirmed it two days ago‚ that ‘Itu’ will definitely be available for selection in August‚” Middendorp said.