Herschel Jantjies’s 80th-minute try secured a well deserved 16-16 draw for the Springboks against the All Blacks at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.

Jantjies‚ who came on as a second-half substitute and played like a seasoned veteran‚ was the beneficiary of a Cheslin Kolbe chip kick that not only stayed in-field‚ but that Jantjies contested for well against New Zealand’s ace half-back Aaron Smith with the Boks trailing 16-9.

The ball came off Jantjies’s shoulder‚ but the nippy scrumhalf‚ who scored two tries on his Test debut last week against Australia‚ collected the ball and scored.

Handre Pollard‚ who also had a decent game‚ landed the game-tying conversion.

South Africa have now gone to New Zealand twice and haven’t lost to the All Blacks.

That’s all the momentum they need leading to the September 21 World Cup game between the sides in Yokohama.