Gerda Steyn ready to tackle Nelson Mandela Bay roads

2019 Ultramarathon princess Gerda Steyn is raring to take to the streets of Port Elizabeth when she takes to the start line of the Nelson Mandela Bay SA Half Marathon Championships on Saturday morning.

Steyn was speaking shortly after the press conference at the Radisson Blu Hotel and Conference Centre on Friday afternoon.

“It’s such a privilege to be here, I am really happy and excited, I think everyone is surprised to see me here.

“It was quite a short notice decision for me, I was just having some good time off, relaxation and recovery after the two main races this year, Comrades and the Two Oceans,” Steyn said.

Steyn, who won the Two Oceans and Comrades Marathons earlier this year, is the second-fastest athlete in the field with her 72:35 Half Marathon PB behind the 71:54 of Lebo Phalula.

Steyn spent much of the last two months, however, the Gauteng North athlete, who is a Nedbank Running Club athlete, said she wanted to test herself at this race.

“I am really excited to be here, I don’t know what to expect tomorrow, but I am very relaxed about it, I did try to sharpen up a little bit in the last two weeks, but even so, I was still in recovery mode, spent some time on my bike, swimming and other activities,” she said.