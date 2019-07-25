It would be fitting that the 100th clash between two sides that have won five of the eight World Cups‚ were a World Cup final.

There will be many hurdles to clear to make that possibility a reality in Japan in November so right now all eyes are on Wellington where the Boks are aiming to make it back-to-back wins at the Cake Tin.

Last year the Springboks produced a titanic defensive rearguard in the final quarter of their Rugby Championship clash to beat the All Blacks 36-34 in Wellington.

It was one of the finest Tests of the 96 played between the sides at that stage‚ which produced 11 tries on the night.

It was also a result‚ and a performance‚ that gave the rest of the rugby world a little hope.

Until then the All Blacks were all but invincible at home.

Their only home loss in nearly a decade was to the composite British & Irish Lions in 2017.

And on that occasion the All Blacks played with 14 men for more than half the match after Sonny Bill Williams was red-carded.

So the Boks’ win and the performance they delivered‚ put a dent in the All Blacks’ aura of invincibility coming eight months after they lost to Ireland in Dublin.

If the Boks can repeat the result in Wellington this weekend‚ then it will add to the growing confidence of not only SA‚ but the likes of Ireland‚ Wales and England.

Coach Steve Hansen is in the final stretch of his unprecedented eight-year stint at as All Black mentor‚ but the desire to win is undiminished despite a record that is unlikely to ever be matched.

Hansen will bring up his century as All Black coach this year having taking over from Graham Henry in 2012. Of the 97 times he has led the team they have won 86 times (88.7%) and lost just eight matches with three draws.

To put that in context‚ in the same period the Boks have had three coaches‚ played 88 Tests‚ won 51 (58%) and lost 33 with four draws.

Australia have played 99 Tests‚ won 49 (49.5%)‚ lost 46 and drawn four while also going through three head coaches in that time.

One of those rare All Black losses was last year’s Bok clash in Wellington. It must hurt but Hansen said this weekend’s return fixture was not about revenge.

“Revenge. We are not into that‚” Hansen said.

“I guess it will give whoever wins it a little confidence going into the World Cup‚ but it won’t mean whoever wins this one will automatically win the one in the World Cup.

“Even then whoever wins that game‚ it doesn’t mean the other team is knocked out‚ either.

“In the big scheme it allows everyone to have a wee look at each other and feel each other out‚ but I don’t think it’s going to affect the World Cup‚ no.”