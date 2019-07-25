Bay roadrunner hopes for top-10 finish in ASA Half-Marathon

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay roadrunner Ntombesintu Mfunzi will use the 2019 ASA Half-Marathon as a buildup to the 50km World Championships in Brasov, Romania.



The Nedbank Cup runner, 37, said she would not put herself under too much pressure, but hoped to finish in the top 10 at Pollok Beach on Saturday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.