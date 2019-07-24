SuperSport aware Sundowns‚ Pirates‚ Chiefs and Baroka are lying in wait

Getting off to a good start is going to prove key to SuperSport United’s hopes of chasing for the Absa Premiership title in the coming season.

This view was offered by coach Kaitano Tembo as the club headed back to Johannesburg from Cape Town on Wednesday after spending a week at the High Performance Centre in Stellenbosch.

“It is key for us to have a good start but we have four tough games to begin with.

"Those games will map out the rest of our season‚” said Tembo.

The club have been handed a horror start in their league programme – beginning with a derby against champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Atteridgeville and then playing Orlando Pirates at home‚ Kaizer Chiefs and Baroka away.