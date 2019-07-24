“That also makes me happy because then they are playing for their club‚ which is exactly want I want to see going into the Afcon qualifiers.”

Reeve Frosler has also been withdrawn by Kaizer Chiefs‚ while defender Justice Chabalala has been held back to play in the Carling Black Label Cup on Saturday rather than represent his country.

“[Cape Town City’s] Zukile Kewuti is also unavailable‚ which is a real pity because he is a very good prospect and a very competitive midfielder.

"We also believe he has a chance with Bafana Bafana‚ so we wanted to look at him‚” Notoane says.

“Sibusiso Mabiliso [from AmaZulu] is not coming‚ while [goalkeeper] Mondli Mpoto got injured playing for Bloemfontein Celtic.

"Grant Margeman only recently returned to Ajax Cape Town for pre-season after the COSAFA Cup so they wanted him to spend time with their squad‚ and Thendo Mukumela is also injured.

“So it is challenging‚ but it affords other players the opportunity to be involved.”

Despite the withdrawals‚ Notoane has been pleased with his interaction with coaches across the country‚ and acknowledges that many are entering a critical phase of their pre-season.