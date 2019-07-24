Port Elizabeth's Sadha Felix ready for international showpiece

Northern Areas teen sets sights on medals at World Para Athletics Junior Championships

Port Elizabeth athlete Sadha Felix will have to be on top of his game when he takes to the field at the World Para Athletics Junior Championships next month.



Felix, 18, will represent South Africa at the championships where he will compete in two field events, namely long jump and javelin throw. ..

