Bay judoka bring home glory

Coach praises medal-winning performances of charges at SA Judo championships

PREMIUM

SA Judo coach Ben Gallant believes the sport can only go from strength to strength after the Nelson Mandela Bay Judo Association put on medal-winning performances at the national championships.



Gallant, head coach of the Heath Park Judo Club, was ecstatic with the exploits of his own charges, as they claimed 10 individual and team medals at the SA Judo championships in Gauteng earlier in July...

