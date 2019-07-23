Battling Kaizer Chiefs have been accused of trying to hypnotise opponents with their busy‚ striped new jersey for the 2019-20 season‚ while Orlando Pirates’ kit’s detractors have said their new shirt looks like a WWE referee’s top.

Mamelodi Sundowns have launched‚ as they do most seasons‚ the social media jokesters say‚ basically the same jersey.

But who of the big three‚ who all launched their new season jerseys on Monday and Tuesday to mixed reaction and the usual dose of jibes from opposition supporters‚ has won the battle for the best strip of 2019-20?

TimesLIVE ranks the jerseys:

3. Kaizer Chiefs

A trip to a hypnotist’s show.