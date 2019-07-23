Top runner to debut in Port Elizabeth half-marathon

Top South African roadrunner Glenrose Xaba hopes to make a successful debut at the 2019 ASA Half-Marathon Championships at Pollok Beach in Summerstrand, Port Elizabeth, on July 27.



The Boxer Club runner has turned her focus to the halfmarathon and a good result on Saturday could give her confirmation that she is moving in the right direction...

