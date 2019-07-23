Pearson dominate in derby matches

The derby between hosts Pearson and Graaff-Reinet school Union High ended in favour of Pearson, who won nine and drew one of the 10 rugby and girls’ hockey matches in Port Elizabeth at the weekend.

On the rugby field, the Pearson first team began the game at a relatively slow pace.

As the first half progressed, Pearson managed to penetrate the Union midfield defence, and a try by wing Taine Josh Thorne opened the scoring.

This was followed by a moment of brilliance from centre Aya Koza, which led to a fantastic try, taking Pearson to halftime with a 12-0 lead.

The second half began with Pearson applying pressure in the right areas and eighthman Ryan Windvogel impressed to score a hat-trick of tries.

Though Union managed to score a try of their own, two further tries by wing Thorne and a final try by wing Micaiah Coltman secured a comfortable 53-5 victory for Pearson.

● The Pearson first girls’ hockey team were prepared for a tough battle with the visitors.

Though Pearson dominated the early exchanges, Union registered the first goal and the score remained 1-0 at the end of the first quarter.

In the third quarter, Pearson got the equaliser and this set up an exciting final stanza.

Union regained the lead, but Pearson were awarded a penalty corner and Rachel Barry slotted home for a 2-2 draw.