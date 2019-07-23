Newly promoted Stellenbosch FC are set to be homeless for at least the first six months of the season‚ forcing them to move outside the town and start their tenure in the top-flight at a disadvantage.

Last season Stellenbosch rode to promotion on a wave of local support at their base in Idas Valley but with just a single stand and a lack of appropriate facilities‚ the venue must undergo a major renovation in order to be used for matches in the top-flight.

Stellenbosch hoped to use the Danie Craven Stadium on the university campus for their bigger matches - against the likes of Kaizer Chiefs‚ Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates where attendances rise - and host the rest of their home games at Idas Valley‚ thereby keeping the club close to the community.