Kingswood girls host East London's Clarendon High

Kingswood hosted Clarendon High School from East London in hockey and netball matches at the weekend, with both schools showing great commitment in inclement weather.

On the netball courts, Kingswood won seven of the eight games played.

The second team had a brilliant game after trailing 7-4 in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the home side took the lead and stayed in front.

In the first team encounter, Kingswood were in the lead from the first whistle.

In the hockey match, Kingswood led throughout, up 2-0 at one stage, but Clarendon displayed pride and character by fighting back for a 2-2 result.