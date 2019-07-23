Kaizer Chiefs not done signing players

Having just signed four players so far, Kaizer Chiefs could still spring some surprises in the current transfer market.

So far, Amakhosi have recruited Zambian marksman, Lazarus Kambole, midfielder James Kotei from Ghana, Serbian striker Samir Nukorvic and another midfielder Kearyn Baccus, who was born in Durban but relocated to Australia when he was very young.

Speaking at the Carling Black Label Cup logistics media conference at FNB Stadium yesterday, Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa gave an impression that the Soweto club were not yet done in the market yet. The transfer window closes at the end of August.

"We've signed only four players, but any time is tea time, especially considering that the window period will only close at the end of next month," Maphosa declared.

Chiefs have been linked to a number of local players such Bidvest Wits midfield workhorse Thabang Monare and TS Galaxy ace Nation Ndlovu, among others.

Heading into their Carling Black Label Cup tie against arch-rivals Orlando Pirates, the Glamour Boys are still reeling from their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Botswana side Township Rollers over the weekend.