Is Percy Tau extending his stay in Belgium and heading to Club Bruges?

Percy Tau has a chance to play Champions League football again this season – but this time in the Uefa rather than the African version.

A decision is expected before the end of the week on whether Tau will move to Club Bruges for the new season on loan‚ extending his stay in Belgium but moving up from second division Union St Gilloise.

But reports on Monday suggested the deal was as good as done.

His hopes of going to the Premier League in England look to still be on hold but the prospect of Uefa Champions League football will certainly soften the blow.