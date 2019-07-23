Collegiate undo Oranje with clever moves in Bloem

Collegiate emerged triumphant in a typically intense derby girls’ hockey match against Oranje on Saturday, winning for the first time on their opponents’ turf in Bloemfontein.

After an evenly contested first quarter, the second quarter saw Collegiate begin to apply the pressure.

They caught Oranje on the break and put some good passes together for Chelsea Cooke to finish it off. In the final two quarters, Collegiate had to absorb a lot of pressure, with Oranje having several good chances.

However, Collegiate goalkeeper Lara Grant made a couple of phenomenal saves and, thanks to a team effort, they kept their opponents at bay.

During the fourth quarter, Oranje upped the ante and Collegiate caught them on the counter, but just could not convert the turnovers into goals.

Oranje cleared off the line and had several chances.

Collegiate were down to eight players at one point and so the final six minutes of the match were extremely tough.

However, they held on until the final whistle for a memorable victory.

Friday afternoon’s fixtures began with the top four chess girls from each school facing off but, after many hours of deep concentration, the schools drew the boards.

The strong Oranje tennis team, comprising provincial players, took the honours on the courts.

The netball matches took place on Saturday, with Collegiate’s second team fielding new faces in Lufezo Bovungana on wing attack and Anabelle Davids on wing defence.

The team’s centre passes culminated in successful goals to Collegiate.

The combination of Chloe Stratford and Masibulele Guzana worked well, with loose balls being taken from the opposition.

They also executed short passes so the ball reached the goal shooter to enable the team to win 23-14.

The first team turned over the first Oranje centre pass to go 1-0 up in the first quarter.

There was strong communication and good ball distribution.

The team managed to drive straight onto the ball on attack, and defence at the back was solid.

Kayleigh Hill and Aimee Badenhorst secured the goals for a 33-24 win.