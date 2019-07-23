Bucs legends want silverware - will new kit be of help?

As if the pressure of going into a sixth season without a trophy was not enough, Orlando Pirates got first-hand heat from two of their legends who openly demanded silverware in Soweto yesterday.

Bruce Ramokadi and Edward Motale - who won big trophies with Pirates but none bigger than the 1995 CAF Champions League - were two of the legends invited to the team's jersey launch at Orlando Stadium.

"We are tired of saying 'eish' at the end of every season," Motale quipped, adding, "we can't be runners-up again."

Among those listening were the Pirates trio of Vincent Pule, Linda Mntambo and captain Happy Jele, who all were part of the near-misses of last term, where Pirates reached the Telkom Knockout final but lost out to Baroka, and were pipped to the Absa Premiership championship by Mamelodi Sundowns once again.

The message as the season kicks off officially next weekend, is that this is a season for delivery. "We know how we lost the league," midfielder Pule said.

"We didn't lose it at Cape Town City (in the penultimate league match which the Buccaneers drew). We lost it at home with the many draws we played here. We need to win more at home."