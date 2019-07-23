Bay coach gets nod for Cosafa

Nelson Mandela Bay’s Douleen Whitebooi has been appointed assistant coach of the under-20 women’s national soccer team ahead of the 2019 Cosafa Women’s Cup to be held at the Gelvandale Stadium in Port Elizabeth from August 1-11.



The 48-year-old, Safa’s provincial technical officer, will be right next to head coach Simphiwe Dludlu on the bench during the tournament...

