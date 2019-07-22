WATCH | James Small's children remember him on the field
The late rugby legend Jame Small's children melted hearts all over Mzansi. Small was honoured alongside music legend Johnny Clegg ahead of a Rugby Championship clash. The springboks were playing Australia at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on July 20, 2019.
It was a cheek-wiping moment as James Small's children, Ruby and Caleb, stood on the field at Ellis Park as the Boks ran out to Johnny Clegg's Impi.
The former Springbok died of a suspected heart attack on July 10, while the Grammy nominee died after a battle with pancreatic cancer on July 16.
An emotional moment as the late James Small's children are on the pitch and the Springboks run out to to the late Johnny Clegg's Impi. pic.twitter.com/rVfDA0hB1n— SA Rugby magazine (@SARugbymag) July 20, 2019
Sports presenter Minnie Dlamini-Jones was the official flag bearer and shared a heartwarming message on Twitter about the moment with Small's children.
"I stood with #JamesSmall's kids as we sang the national anthem. Two of the strongest and bravest kids who stood in front of the world days after losing their dad."
I stood with #JamesSmall's kids as we sang the national anthem ?? Two of the strongest and bravest kids who stood in front of the world days after losing their dad ? His legacy lives within both of you, sending my deepest condolences and love ❤ #RSAvAUS #RIPJamesSmall ?? pic.twitter.com/O2GUNm31pU— Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) July 21, 2019