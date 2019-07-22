Bay boxer Nozipho Bell loses IBO title fight
“We lost to a better boxer,” Nozipho Bell’s coach Caiphus Ntante said following the Port Elizabeth boxer’s defeat by Britain’s Terri Harper at the Magna Centre in Rotherham, England, on Friday...
