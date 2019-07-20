Sport

Westwood grabs share of Open lead in dramatic third round

By AFP - 20 July 2019
Lee Westwood of England plays a shot on the seventh hole during the third round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom.
Image: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Lee Westwood moved into a four-way tie for the lead after nine holes of his British Open third round on Saturday as he stepped up his bid to win a long-awaited first major title.

The 46-year-old Englishman carded three straight birdies from the second hole to reach 10-under for the tournament at the turn, level with compatriot Tommy Fleetwood, Ireland’s Shane Lowry and American J.B. Holmes.

Rickie Fowler surged into fifth place as he reached five-under for his round and minus-eight overall through 17 holes with his sixth birdie of the day.

Current top-ranked player Brooks Koepka moved into a share of sixth at seven-under as the field attacked Royal Portrush in the Northern Irish sunshine.

Danny Willett carded a six-under 65 to reach seven-under, with the South African pair of Dylan Frittelli and Justin Harding also three strokes off the pace.

World number four Justin Rose endured a frustrating outward nine as he stayed level-par for the day and six-under overall after 10 holes, while three-time major winner Jordan Spieth slipped back after an early move to sit at five-under.

