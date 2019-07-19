Khama Billiat poised to stay at Chiefs despite offers from North Africa and Asia

Kaizer Chiefs may have received firm offers from leading clubs in North Africa and Asia on their ace attacking midfielder Khama Billiat but chances of the player leaving South African shores before the completion of the coming season are non-existent according to his agent.

Moroccan club Raja Casablanca are believed to have shown interest in the talented Zimbabwean player but it is Zamalek‚ one of Egyptian giants‚ who are reported to have tabled a R23 million offer that was neither confirmed by Chiefs nor Billiat’s agent Mike Ngobeni.

Chiefs’ communications manager Vina Maphosa admitted to that Billiat is a wanted man and as a club they are not surprised by all the interest shown in him.

“Khama is one of the top players and there’s no doubt with his performance at Chiefs and Afcon he’ll be a wanted man‚” said Maphosa without disclosing the teams wanting and the figures that have been put on a table by any club.

“If Khama is one of the wanted players we can only communicate the matter when the deal is done. One thing for sure‚ he is one of the hot properties.”

Billiat’s agent‚ Ngobeni said his client is unlikely to move to any destination before the end of the coming season.

“I can’t decline an offer (if it is there)‚ you know because I’m not a club‚” said Ngobeni who was instrumental in bringing Billiat to Chiefs before the start of last season.

“I mean really how can I decline an offer? I don’t have an offer with me. If the offer was sent to Chiefs I don’t know what Chiefs would say to those clubs.”

“What I will say is that my player is there to stay at Chiefs. He’s not pressured to go to any club at the present moment. But I’m not sure about that amount (R23 million). I don’t know if there’s a particular club which offers that amount to Chiefs or whether Chiefs declined or what. But nobody phoned me‚ it’s also news to me.”

Ngobeni said it was the stories that have appeared in the media that have been depicting different things about Billiat’s future with Chiefs.

“People are just saying different things‚” Ngobeni said.