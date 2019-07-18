The first all-electric Mini will be available in September 2019

Mini has unveiled its very first all-electric series model, the Cooper SE, just weeks before its public debut at the International Motor Show in Germany, which will take place in Frankfurt from September 12 to 22, 2019. It will be released to European dealerships come September, starting at an average of €32,900 (roughly R517,971).

Sixty years after the launch of its very first Mini (which was originally manufactured by BMC, and later became a standalone marque), a new chapter is about to be written in the small urban car's history. The Mini Cooper SE, guaranteed CO2 emission-free, was derived from the concept-car of the same name, which was shown in Frankfurt in 2017.

Design-wise, this new model looks a lot like the Mini 3 Door, with the exception of an AC and DC-compatible charging port above the right rear wheel, and its unibody grille, series LED headlights and its slightly taller chassis.