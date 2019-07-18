Algeria loss made us stronger, Cisse says ahead of final rematch

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse believes the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) group stage defeat by Algeria helped fuel their run to the final, where they will meet the same opponents on Friday for the title in Cairo.

Algeria beat Senegal 1-0 in their second game of the tournament in Egypt, but Cisse's side have since won all four matches without conceding a goal, leaving the Teranga Lions on the cusp of a first Afcon finals crown.

"It was a misstep for us. Algeria are a great team and we respect them. We're in the final now and determined to win to put it simply," Cisse told reporters Thursday.

"The defeat in the group allowed us to re-motivate ourselves and become stronger. A final is a different match. We are very calm and concentrated with great players and a strong collective unit."