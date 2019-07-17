Highlands Park striker Tendai Ndoro says he is feeling “fresh” ahead of the new season as he looks forward to what could be a deadly striker partnership with new signing Rodney Ramagalela.

The Tembisa club might have finished much higher too were it not for so many draws‚ and Ndoro recognised the responsibility of the forwards to turn one point into three.

"It [draws] is something we saw last season‚ but we will rectify those problems in the coming season‚” he said.

“We drew 14 games‚ it is a huge number‚ far too many. I am confident we will improve and go for every point that is available.”

Ndoro made only five starts in the last campaign‚ with niggling injuries not helping his cause‚ and he feels more game-time in pre-season‚ and at the start of the campaign‚ will see him find his sharpness in front of goal again.

"The most important thing for a player is to have game-time‚ to get in those minutes‚" he said.

"Whether I am playing or not I will push hard for the club. When the season starts‚ I will be fresh.”