Benni McCarthy admits he's targeting the league title next season

Benni McCarthy says he expects his Cape Town City side to be challenging for the Absa Premiership title this season and that the time for “learning” among his players is over in favour of delivering the big prize.

City were in the mix for league honours until late in the 2018/19 season‚ but faded away as McCarthy admitted his team were not ready to claim the Premiership.

But he now expects them to push the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates all the way and has instilled that belief in his players.

“Our ambitions are high and if they [the players] don’t have those same ambitions‚ then I don’t think I am the right coach for you or that you are playing for the right team‚” McCarthy said.