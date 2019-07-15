Senegal to miss stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly in Africa Cup of Nations final

Senegal moved a step closer to a maiden Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title with their semi-final victory on Sunday but will be without key defender Kalidou Koulibaly against Algeria in Friday's title decider.

The imposing centre back, who is regarded among the best in European club football, was cautioned for a second time in three matches after conceding a penalty in Sunday's 1-0 semi-final win over Tunisia in Cairo and will be suspended for the final.

"It's a shame we will be without Kalidou, he's vital in this team, a player who gives us a lot. We will also be playing for him," midfielder Pape Alioune Ndiaye told reporters after the extra-time triumph at the 30 June Stadium.