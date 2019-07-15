It was the ricochet that did it‚ that tipped Sunday’s men’s Cricket World Cup final over the edge of reason and into Tarantino territory.

Until then‚ this had been a cricket match. A tight‚ tense cricket match with a lot on the line but a cricket match nonetheless. No more‚ no less.

Three balls left in the game. Nine to get. Two wickets in hand. Trent Boult hares towards Ben Stokes.

A full toss starts on the line of the left-hander’s off stump and veers towards middle.

Stokes smears it‚ meatily‚ like a punch to the gut‚ towards midwicket.

Martin Guptill is on the case — charges in‚ gathers the ball with surgical slickness‚ uncoils into a throw aimed at the stumps Stokes is hoofing towards to complete a second run.