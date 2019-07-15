Ford, Volkswagen expand alliance to include electric cars

Auto giants Volkswagen and Ford announced Friday they were expanding their alliance to include the development of self-driving cars.

The announcement accelerates cooperation among otherwise competing global auto giants as they face enormous costs in developing new electric-vehicle and self-driving technologies.

Volkswagen will invest $2.6bn (roughly R36bn) in capital and assets in Ford's self-driving unit, Argo AI, to market new-technology vehicles in the US and Europe.

"While Ford and Volkswagen remain independent and fiercely competitive in the marketplace, teaming up and working with Argo AI on this important technology allows us to deliver unmatched capability, scale and geographic reach," Ford chief Jim Hackett said in a statement.

VW's investment values Argo at more than $7bn (roughly R97bn) and will allow Ford to use VW technology to market "at least one" high-volume fully electric vehicle to European consumers, starting in 2023.

Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, an analyst in Germany with the Center for Automotive Research, said prior to the alliance Ford had no electric models in development for the European market and going it alone was not possible.