Afcon performance has given Bafana hope‚ says Safa president Jordaan

Bafana Bafana's performance at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) overall gave hope for the national team's future‚ SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has said.

South Africa arrived home on Saturday having been knocked out in the quarterfinals 2-1 by Nigeria on Wednesday night at Cairo International Stadium.

They had shocked the hosts Egypt 1-0 in the last-16 in one of the upsets of the tournament with an inspired display.

Coach Stuart Baxter's ultra-defensive tactics in the group stage were criticised as Bafana scraped through as the fourth-best third-placed finishers with 1-0 defeats against Ivory Coast and Morocco and a 1-0 victory against Namibia.