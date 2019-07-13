Irritable Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter gave no indication of whether he'll be staying on at the helm after he returned from Egypt with team on Saturday.

Baxter's future‚ and to an extent‚ his competency as coach have been called into question after inconsistent performances in recent months.

But he insisted that he's given the national team a fair bit of direction since assuming the hot seat in 2017.

“I do this job because I thought this national team needs direction‚ and I think I've given it the first stage of the direction‚" he said.

"To rate my own job‚ I'll never do that because that's being pompous and blown up and I wouldn't do that. If I was to stay in the job‚ it was because I think I could do the job properly.

"Without sounding arrogant‚ not one percent of my self esteem would come from questions like that asking me to give a mark on my own performance."

Bafana finished third in Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt behind Morocco and Ivory Coast‚ from where they were one of the four best-placed third finishers.

They then beat Egypt in the round of 16 from where they lost to Nigeria in the quarterfinals on Wednesday evening.