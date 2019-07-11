Underdogs of Madagascar ready to make history

Before the Africa Cup of Nations kicked off in Egypt last month, Madagascar were best known for the tongue-twisting surnames of players such as Anicet Andrianantenaina and Charles Andriamahitsinoro.

Now, 20 days into the biennial tournament, the Indian Ocean islanders have stunned three-time champions Nigeria and are preparing to face Tunisia tonight in the last quarterfinal.

While France-born coach Nicolas Dupuis insists "the team is the star", midfielder Andrianantenaina and forward Andriamahitsinoro have caught the eye.

Bulgaria-based Andrianantenaina was among the 11 footballers chosen by a Confederation of African Football (CAF) panel as the best in the 36-match group phase.

Andriamahitsinoro, who plays for a Saudi Arabian club, made the substitutes' list in the group "dream team", and his two goals have put him in contention for the Golden Boot award.