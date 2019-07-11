Shock over death of Bok legend James Small

Former teammates expressed their shock after hearing of the death of James Small, Springbok rugby’s most celebrated rebel.

Small, 50, died of a heart attack on Wednesday.

Former Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky described Small as “the fiercest competitor” and having a huge heart.

Small played 47 Tests for the Springboks‚ scoring 20 tries to surpass Danie Gerber’s Bok tryscoring record before the new record was later eclipsed by Joost van der Westhuizen.

Stransky and Small were Bok teammates between 1993 and 1996 and were both instrumental figures in SA’s triumphant 1995 World Cup final win on home soil over the All Blacks.

Stransky famously dropkicked the winning points in extra time‚ but it was Small’s determined defence on opposite number Jonah Lomu that played a large part in keeping the All Blacks try-less.

“James was the fiercest competitor I played with‚” a shocked Stransky said.

“He wore his heart on his sleeve and was emotional‚ but for him it was always about absolute commitment.