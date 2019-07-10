Latest Amakhosi recruit was yearning to come back home
New Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kearyn Baccus opted to join the Soweto giants as he wanted to return to his country of birth after spending close to 20 years in Australia.
Last week Chiefs announced the signing of Baccus, who is the club's fourth signing in the transfer window. Amakhosi had already signed Lazarous Kambole (Zambia), James Kotei (Tanzania) and Samir Nurkovic (Slovakia).
Baccus's agent Mike Makaab revealed that Chiefs were able to acquire the player from top tier side Melbourne City after paying out his release clause. "We [ProSport International] have been tracking the player for over six months. He is really a top-class midfielder, so it was never going to be easy to get him to SA," Makaab said.
"However, the fact that he is SA-born and wanted to come back to his country of birth and Kaizer Chiefs covered the buyout clause in his contract, made it possible."
The Durban-born Baccus relocated to Australia with his family when he was only eight years old. Chiefs fans may get a chance to see the 27-year-old in action for the first time in the Carling Black Label Cup on July 27.
Baccus is a right-footed central midfielder who can defend and attack. He has played for a number of clubs in his adopted country, including Western Sydney, Blacktown City and Perth Glory. He will be expected to inject some vigour in the Amakhosi midfield and give Willard Katsande some competition.
Over the years, SA clubs have looked to Australasia for players, with Jeremy Brockie and Emiliano Tade having been signed from Wellington Phoenix and Auckland City respectively.
Makaab, who also represents Brockie, admits that more SA clubs are looking to Australia for talent.
"Yes we are [seeing more clubs look for players there]. The league is of a high quality and in general the players are top professionals."