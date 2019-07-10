Latest Amakhosi recruit was yearning to come back home

New Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kearyn Baccus opted to join the Soweto giants as he wanted to return to his country of birth after spending close to 20 years in Australia.

Last week Chiefs announced the signing of Baccus, who is the club's fourth signing in the transfer window. Amakhosi had already signed Lazarous Kambole (Zambia), James Kotei (Tanzania) and Samir Nurkovic (Slovakia).

Baccus's agent Mike Makaab revealed that Chiefs were able to acquire the player from top tier side Melbourne City after paying out his release clause. "We [ProSport International] have been tracking the player for over six months. He is really a top-class midfielder, so it was never going to be easy to get him to SA," Makaab said.

"However, the fact that he is SA-born and wanted to come back to his country of birth and Kaizer Chiefs covered the buyout clause in his contract, made it possible."