Bodybuilders buff up for Bay champs

Toned, muscular bodies will be on show at the Physical Culture Association Nelson Mandela Bay Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships this weekend.

To be hosted at the Fairview Sports Complex on Willow Road, the provincial show will see athletes across 17 divisions and three overall categories vie for a place in the provincial squad to compete in the national championships in Johannesburg in August.

PCA South Africa president Kevin Schwartz said the federation’s shows had grown considerably around the country.

“PCA International was formed in 2015 by Ryan Alexander and has rapidly grown to 38 countries around the world.

“South Africa has been with PCA since 2017, we have just been growing year on year.

“There are many other federations doing similar work, but we as an organisation want to create bigger shows, bigger venues, more prizes and a better overall experience for every athlete,” Schwartz said.

The organisers expected between 80 and 100 athletes across the 17 competition lineups at the show, with the aim of selecting the best overall athletes in the ladies’, bodybuilding and men’s sections.

Schwartz said the show would not follow the usual route of a pre-judging event before the main show, because the organisers wanted to give all the athletes the chance to show off their best physiques.

“PCA did away with prejudging because athletes go through quite a bit when they are prepping for a show, especially beginners.

“Depending on what food they have eaten on the morning of the show, they are either going to look super-crisp in the morning and in the evening, or they will look bad in the morning and amazing in the evening, based on how they have carbed up,” Schwartz said.

“Sometimes the general public and even the athletes don’t understand that.”

While no prize money will be on offer for the winners, Schwartz said this competition was the first step in taking prospective champions from Algoa Bay to the world stage, in the form of one of two international championships to be held later in 2019.

He said the PE show would start at 5pm on Saturday, with live judging to level the playing fields for all the athletes in their respective divisions.

Fans can secure their seats at the door for R150 while early bird tickets, available on Computicket, will cost R120.