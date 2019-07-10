Bafana Bafana, Super Eagles fans vouch for their countries

South Africans and Nigerians are gearing up for what they believe will be a historic clash between Bafana Bafana and the Super Eagles tonight.

Many Bafana supporters believe that the team's previous performance against the hosts, Egypt, will serve as a confidence booster.

Rose Mkhabela, 65, an Orlando resident, said she was not expecting Bafana to be victorious in the game against Egypt.

"It was a shock to us all but our faith in the boys has been restored," she said.

"I think they will win 1-0 if they play the same way they played against Egypt."

Itumeleng Khumalo, 26, from White City, echoed Mkhabela's sentiments and added that South Africa has done well against Nigeria in previous matches.

"I'm pretty sure that the confidence is high in the camp right now. We've done well against Nigeria recently.

"We also have a good defence that can work well in shutting the other team out. We're going to win this and make history the same way we made history in the last game," Khumalo said.

But Nigerians living in SA also have high expectations from the Super Eagles.

Hope Okeke said she expected the Super Eagles to win by a 2-1 scoreline.

"They have done so well since the beginning of the tournament. By the grace of God . I know they are going to make it to the final stage of the tournament," Okeke said.