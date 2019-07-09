World’s best surfers to make waves in JBay

The best surfers in the world have started arriving at the fabled right-hand point of Supertubes in Jeffreys Bay.

Three SA wildcards have been announced to join Jordy Smith in the Corona Open JBay – event No 6 on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) event, set to kick off on Tuesday.

Beyrick de Vries from Durban, Mikey February from Cape Town and Bianca Buitendag from Victoria Bay will all get a chance to shine among the perfect waves of Supertubes in the upcoming contest.

De Vries secured his slot by reaching the round of 16 at the Ballito Pro on the weekend, and in doing so accumulating enough points on the Qualifying Series to become the highest placed South African on that series.

De Vries went into the Ballito tournament in 61st place, and Adin Masencamp was sitting at a comfortable 29th place, but after the dust had settled, De Vries jumped up to 26th slot, while Masencamp dropped to 38th.

“I have been working towards this for a long time,” De Vries said after his slot into the JBay event was officially confirmed in Ballito.

“I’m obviously very excited to be competing against the best surfers in the world in JBay and I’m going to give it my best shot because I have nothing to lose.”