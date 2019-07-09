Serena Williams survives Riske business to reach Wimbledon semis

Serena Williams clubbed her way into the Wimbledon semifinals, draining the last drop of fight from fellow American Alison Riske before sealing a 6-4 4-6 6-3 win in a rip-roaring Centre Court contest on Tuesday.

For two sets, Riske absorbed every last punishing blow from the seven times champion, while her own lightweight jab inflicted some early pain and then levelled the seesaw encounter at 1-1.

Williams’s blows, however, became too frequent and too heavy in the final games, with the weaponised serve pushing the world No55 Riske back on her heels, leaving the Williams forehand to work like an old slugger’s right-hook.

Having knocked out world No 1 Ash Barty in the last round and having spent more than nine hours on court en route to the quarters — the longest path to the last eight of anyone since 2011 — Riske had shown a streak of pure Pittsburgh steel.