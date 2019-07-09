There has been plenty of speculation around the future of SuperSport United striker Evans Rusike in recent weeks‚ but it seems he will be going nowhere.

Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have all been linked with the signature of the Zimbabwean forward in recent weeks‚ with each said to be leading the race at various points.

But SuperSport chief executive Stan Matthews says the player will be going nowhere.

“Rusike is not for sale‚” he told TimesLIVE.

“We are adding four players to our squad‚ we are not selling anyone.”